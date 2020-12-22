Stroede, Ernest Frances

WISCONSIN DELLS - Ernest Frances Stroede was born Sept. 28, 1935, in the Town of Dell Prairie, to John and Myrtle (Schultz) Stroede. He never strayed far from home, living and dying near the family farm where he grew up. He enjoyed a quiet life and was a quiet man. He wore many hats: Dad, Poppy, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Fritz, Honcho, Farmer, Carpenter and Friend to many. He had old-fashioned values and lived an old-fashioned life. This past summer he could still be seen driving his father's tractor and baling hay. His days started early in the morning, and he worked hard every day and didn't stop until the job was done.

Ernie was proud to work along the side of his brothers at Stroede Brothers Construction in Oxford, Wis. He was a master carpenter and craftsman and built many of the homes in the area. He had a very strong understanding of math and could have done many other things but wanted to be a Stroede Brother. He was also strong, brave, wise, caring, kind, generous and very independent, living on his own until his last day. He lived on the acreage of pines that he planted with his father when he was a boy. And he built his little cabin there from those same trees. It was his sanctuary, his home. He said, "the world stops at the end of the driveway." He made amazing apple pie and was known by all kids for his delicious homemade pancakes. He enjoyed his years of hunting with the Hunting Shack Harry's.