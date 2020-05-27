Strook, Tegan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BRANDON - Tegan Strook, 24, of Brandon, passed away April 9, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident.

A memorial service for Tegan Strook will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 12 noon at MARTY STROOK'S residence, W9996 County Road, TC Ladoga, Wis.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com to send condolences.