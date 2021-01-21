Strysick, Margaret S.

Shirley married Gerald Strysick on Aug. 3, 1951. In 1958 the family moved to Hustisford as they purchased Hustisford Lumber and Supply. Shirley's nursing career included various nursing positions, along with 20-plus years at Clearview Nursing Home. Shirley was always interested in education, returning to college as an adult student and being a school board member for 30-plus years for Hustisford School District. She had also been a member of the Hustisford Lioness club and a 4H leader. Shirley was a devout Catholic. Her religion and prayer was very important to her. She was an active member of the Human Concerns committee and Right for Life. One of her many written prayers was "What matters is that we stay within the Lord's divine grasp. Let's go on for God." Shirley enjoyed spending time at their lake cottage with family. Other hobbies included making rosaries, knitting, and playing solitaire.