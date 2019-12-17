Stuart D. Jantz, 70, of Poplar Bluff, Mo. passed away unexpectedly Dec. 16, 2019.
A memorial service for Stu’s family and friends will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Baraboo Wis.
A complete obituary and service details will follow at a later date
