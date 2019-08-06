TOMAH - Stuart “Kerežinka” (Young Fawn) Percy Greendeer, age 52, of Tomah, Wis., passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 6, 1966, in Baraboo, Wis., to Lyle and Rebecca (Lonetree) Greendeer.
He attended school in Wisconsin Dells and graduated high school from Flandreau Indian School in Flandreau, SD. After graduation, Stuart studied at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas where he studied business with an emphasis in accounting.
Stuart lived the powwow highway. He was an avid dancer for many years. He loved his powwow friends, he loved his powwow family.
Stuart was a beadwork and sewing artisan. He was also a member of the Indian Baptist Church in Wisconsin Dells. Stuart was a wonderful father and grandfather figure to his nieces, nephews, sons, daughters and grandchildren. He cherished his time spent with them.
Stuart is survived by his brother, George “Hushi” Greendeer, of Tomah; sisters, Sharon (Mikel) Thompson of Tomah, Terry (Michael Little Wolf) Greendeer of Black River Falls, Lisa (Ken) Cabasos of Camp Douglas, and adopted sister, Amber OldHorn of Billings, MT; along with many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and his extended powwow family.
Stuart was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Rebecca Greendeer; five brothers; and a sister, Romanita Greendeer.
Funeral Services were held Monday, August 5, 2019, Noon, at his residence, 10760 CTY HWY. N, Tomah, WI. Burial followed at the Dexterville Cemetery in Dexterville, Wis. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
