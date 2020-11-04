Stuefen, Pamela Patience "Pam" (Keller)

BARABOO - Pamela "Pam" Patience (Keller) Stuefen, age 82, was called home to Heaven on Nov. 3, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows, Baraboo, Wis. She was born in Elkhorn, Wis., on Aug. 30, 1938, to parents John and Vursia Keller.

Pam married Bob Stuefen in August 1960, and they lived in many places, including but not limited to Wisconsin, Virginia, Michigan, Minnesota and Ukiah, Calif. Bob's love of his work as an electrical engineer, his hobby of restoring old Packards and attending Old Car Shows, and Pam's giftedness in her own art, gardens, kittens and cats, and their library card and coffee gang provided ways for them to gather many friends in many places over the years.

After Robert's death in 2016, Pam moved back to her native state of Wisconsin, where she resided at Oak Park Place for four and a half years. She loved the green hills, flora and fauna of Wisconsin. Some of her artwork while living in California included "snow." She forever watched the animal shows on her television. She enjoyed fellowship with the Silver Saints of Walnut Hill Bible Church and Sunday Night Culvers with friends and CHOCOLATE!

Pam made friends easily. Her smirk and funny "one-liners" provided easy laughs and a loveable and caring spirit. She was loved and will be dearly missed by all.