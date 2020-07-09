Sturm, Kathryn E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE - Kathryn E. Sturm passed away on July 7, 2020, after suffering complications from extended health issues with her family by her side.

Kathryn Eleanor Griffith was born on July 11, 1930, to Welsh immigrants, Catherine (Daniel) and Owen Griffith, in Randolph, Wis.

Her parents were proud U.S. citizens who quickly assimilated to the American ways, only speaking Welsh when eluding their children's ears.

The middle child of three, Kathryn grew up in a large, rambling, Victorian home, along with her immediate family and, at time, extended family members and boarders.

Because her father was active in local politics, there was always much activity and laughter in their home. Many is the time she would recall her dad and associates sitting on the wraparound front porch, smoking their pipes, telling tall tales and solving the problems of the world!