Sturm, Kathryn E.

SUN PRAIRIE - Kathryn E. Sturm passed away on July 7, 2020, after suffering complications from extended health issues with her family by her side.
Kathryn Eleanor Griffith was born on July 11, 1930, to Welsh immigrants, Catherine (Daniel) and Owen Griffith, in Randolph, Wis.
Her parents were proud U.S. citizens who quickly assimilated to the American ways, only speaking Welsh when eluding their children's ears.
The middle child of three, Kathryn grew up in a large, rambling, Victorian home, along with her immediate family and, at time, extended family members and boarders.
Because her father was active in local politics, there was always much activity and laughter in their home. Many is the time she would recall her dad and associates sitting on the wraparound front porch, smoking their pipes, telling tall tales and solving the problems of the world!
She graduated from Randolph High School in 1948. On New Year's Eve 1952, Kathryn met Norbert Sturm, the love of her life. They were married 3 months later. Together they raised three children. She always felt that being a young, stay at home mom during the 50's and 60's was her greatest joy and privilege. She took great pride in keeping a beautiful home and garden and her children were always meticulously groomed. She was a fabulous cook and prize-winning baker. Her Christmas Stolen and doughnuts were highly sought after by family and friends.
Being very musical and artistic, she had fun dancing, singing and being silly with her children. She enjoyed playing with them and their toys and making up imaginary games. Always very engaged in their lives.
In later years, she and Norbert enjoyed antiquing and attending flea markets. They acquired many beautiful collections.
The Christmas season was a magical time in the Sturm household. It was a feast for the eyes as well for the stomach! Their ever-expanding collection of antique ornaments decorated their home and two to three Christmas trees.
Proud of her Welsh heritage, she and her daughters would attend the Gymanfa Ganu, an annual Welsh event in Cambria, Wis., at which she would visit with many old friends and neighbors.
Kathryn was a sweet, loving, gentle soul, an extraordinary wife, mother and friend. She was very accepting and genuinely non-judgmental of all people. She will be greatly missed.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and Owen Griffith; brother, Daniel Griffith; sister, Margaret Grossman Griffith; and her son, Gregory Allen Sturm.
She is survived by her husband, Norbert Sturm; daughters, Nancy Sturm (David Van Lieshout); daughter, Corinne Sturm; also many other extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice Care.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054
