Sturm, Norbert John

From 1946-1968, he worked for M.C. Kapelle as a brick/stone mason contractor. From 1968-1993, he worked at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison. He oversaw all construction, repairs, and masonry work done there. Throughout his career, he received many accolades for his masonry skills and innovative techniques. In particular, he was highly sought after for designing and building fireplaces for individuals well into his retirement.

He built two beautiful brick homes for his family, one in Beaver Dam and the last in Sun Prairie, where he and Kathryn lived for 51 years.

In retirement, Norbert and Kathryn enjoyed antiquing. He collected farm animals, barns, tractors, and various farm implements harkening back to his happy childhood on the farm. He always enjoyed gardening and in later years, flowers became his main focus. He was especially proud of his dahlias. The many varieties were gorgeous. He also belonged to the Prairie Athletic Club, where he loved to swim and use other aspects of the facility.

Norbert was an honorable, forthright man with great wit. He was a wonderful storyteller and sharp to the end. He was devoted to his family and was much loved. He will be greatly missed.