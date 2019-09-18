PRAIRIE DU SAC - Sue Ann Wheeler, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, passed away peacefully with members of her family on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital, she was 77 years old.
Sue was born on May 10, 1942, and was proud to have grown up on Bostwick Lake in Rockford, Mich. Sue was an avid swimmer, (ice) spear-fisherwoman, snow skier and outdoors person. She spent many of her years just up the road, at what was originally her grandfathers’ farmhouse, that ultimately was purchased by her beloved brother Ivan Judson, where they spent many memorable times as a family.
Sue and her husband Jim spent their early years in Mich. raising their family, and eventually relocating to Prairie du Sac, Wis. in 1976. She was particularly proud of her long span of driving a school bus beginning in 1969, lasting nearly 48 years until her retirement.
Sue was a hard worker, raising her family and working two jobs nearly all her life. She was employed at Springs for over 25 years, and while balancing her two jobs, supported her kids and grandchildren, attending their various school and sporting events over the years. She loved her home and sitting on her front porch looking over the Wisconsin River.
Sue was survived by her children, Jim (Robin) Wheeler and their daughters, Quinn and Parker of San Francisco, Jamie (Jack Shavlik) and their sons Jackson and Max of Prairie du Sac, and Susie (Guy Diske) and their children Riley and Molly of Prairie du Sac. She was also survived by her best friend and brother, Ivan Judson and his partner Ricardo Lopez of Grand Rapids, Mich., along with many extended family members.
Sue was preceded in death by her father, Robert Judson; Mother, Donna Judson; and her beloved husband of 46 years, James “Brother” Wheeler.
A Mass was held in Sue’s honor on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at St. Aloysius Church, Sauk City, at 6:00 p.m. Family and Friends are welcome to join in celebrating Sue’s memorable life at The Prairie House following the service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to the American Lung Association.
As per Sue’s wishes, a celebration of her life will be held in Grand Rapids, Mich. at a later date.
