Sue Baumer, 74, Wausau

WAUSAU - Sue Baumer, 74, of Wausau, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Lake Mills, Wis., with her husband Bob, by her side.

Sue was born on April 3, 1945 to the late Raymond and Ruby (Swafford) Reason. She married Bob Brandherm on Nov. 21, 2012; He survives.

Sue’s life was a true “Rags to Riches” story. She was raised in an orphanage near Batavia, Ill. (Mooseheart). After graduating from high school at Mooseheart, Sue went on to receive a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from University of Wisconsin - Platteville, and completed Master’s degree work in Hospitality and Tourism at UW - Stout.

Over the course of her life, Sue became a leader in the food service industry as co-owner of two Mr. Steak restaurants and 2510 restaurant in Wausau, Wis. During her tenure at 2510, it grew to be the highest grossing privately owned restaurant in the State of Wisconsin. In her ownership role, Sue touched many lives and was affectionately known as “Mrs. B”.

Sue also developed six fitness centers (Wisconsin and Indiana) and became the first female franchisee for TACO Bell restaurants (Beaver Dam, Watertown, and Whitewater). She was an inspiration to many women by being strong and independent, while beautiful at the same time.