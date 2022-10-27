May 19, 1956—Oct. 24, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Sue Lynn Klokow gained her angel wings on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home while bravely battling cancer with her family by her side. Sue was 66 years old.

Sue was born on May 19, 1956, in Wausau WI. Daughter of Harvey Goetsch (1927-2020) and Lillie Ann Goetsch (nee DeGroff) (1933-2005).

After proudly graduating from school Sue went on to have three children, Shawn, Nicole, and Lindsay Joy. Sue had a long successful career working over 30 years for the City of West Bend Engineering Department and recently retiring early from the WI DOT to care for her ailing father. After her divorce, as a single parent, Sue embraced the challenges and financial adversities of raising two children by herself.

Sue lived a beautiful, dignified life. A discerning woman of exquisite taste, she provided comfort and solace while asking little in return.

Sue believed in a person’s right to choose the life they wanted. She struggled with the concept of tough love and was fiercely independent and private. She loved her entire family, despite their quirks and disfunction. She worried about them, rooted for them, protected them, resented them, forgave them, and always kept on loving them. She was truly a peacemaker and was always a source of positivity. She would always seem to look at the brighter things in life and never spoke badly of anyone.

Sue had a passion for reading a great book, loved a cocktail made with Jameson, enjoyed her long lunches and her weekly Sunday afternoons with her daughter Nicole, her travels in the US and abroad with her sister, an afternoon casino trip with Greg, a movie or shopping outing with a grandchild one on one, her talks and time spent with her oldest daughter Shawn, fishing, and spending time in the Northwoods.

Sue also cherished her many memories of all the great times and the many laughs she shared with her West Bend work family on their casino getaways and numerous other adventures.

Sue was her sister’s hero; “Two peas in a pod” and “partners in crime”; they always shared a knowing, conspiratorial smile and an inside joke. Lisa loved and admired her, as did her husband Rick, the girls and her little buddy Bentley they loved her very much.

Sue is survived by her daughters: Shawn Goetsch and Nicole Klokow; brothers: Mark (Doreen) Goetsch, Beaver Dam, Perry Goetsch, (Kim) Clearwater, FL, and sister Lisa (Richard) Hopper, Beaver Dam; partner Greg Schave; grandchildren: Vincent, Keenan, Kloie, Ky’ana, Kaneesha, Kyshawn; and great-grandchild Everest; her furry babies “dogs”: Tater Tot and Abby; as well as nieces, nephew, and the great friends she made in her career. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Lindsay Joy and best friend Portia.

We know that God is pleased to have one of His kind and generous angels back in His arms, where she belongs. Sue will be desperately missed by all those that she has left behind. Our hearts are so broken by this loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.

Sue wished to be remembered and acknowledged as a hardworking, loving mother, sister, loyal, unselfish friend and esteemed, respected colleague.

Please join us for a Memorial Gathering to Celebrate Sue’s Beautiful Life on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Fox Lake American Legion Post #521, 220 W. State Street, Fox Lake, Wisconsin.

To my Sister Sue,

I love you more than words could ever tell. A piece of my heart will forever be missing. Your love was unconditional and your hugs could cure all. There will not be a day that goes by that I will not miss you. I’m not sure how to go through this life without you, but you told me to never give up and to keep fighting and that is exactly what I will try to do. I love you with all my heart always and forever.

In lieu of flowers and cards, donations can be made to the Make a Wish Foundation or an Animal Shelter or Rescue of your choice in her name.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolence may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.