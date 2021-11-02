 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suess, Sandra L.
0 entries

Suess, Sandra L.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Sandra Lee Suess, of Beaver Dam, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the age of 64 years. Sandra was born Aug. 27, 1957, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Ronald and Yvonne (nee Kleist) Buschkopf.

Flamingos were her bird of choice. She loved puzzles, game shows and the game cribbage, but her grandchildren were what she was MOST passionate about! Sandra was a lifetime member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Juneau, where she was baptized and confirmed.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Samantha (John) Hoffman; her granddaughter, Danielle Dorman; her grandson, Malakai Buschkopf of Beaver Dam; her brother, Ronald Buschkopf of Waterloo; adopted daughter, Valori (Jasson) Chapman; and other family members and friends.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Yvonne Buschkopf.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, Nov. 8, from 1 p.m.-2 p.m., at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Juneau, Wis. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church.

A private interment will take place.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, Juneau, is serving the family.

Suess, Sandra L.

Sandra L. Suess

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

ONLY ON AP: Pfizer ships kids' COVID shots in US

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News