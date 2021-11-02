Suess, Sandra L.

BEAVER DAM - Sandra Lee Suess, of Beaver Dam, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the age of 64 years. Sandra was born Aug. 27, 1957, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Ronald and Yvonne (nee Kleist) Buschkopf.

Flamingos were her bird of choice. She loved puzzles, game shows and the game cribbage, but her grandchildren were what she was MOST passionate about! Sandra was a lifetime member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Juneau, where she was baptized and confirmed.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Samantha (John) Hoffman; her granddaughter, Danielle Dorman; her grandson, Malakai Buschkopf of Beaver Dam; her brother, Ronald Buschkopf of Waterloo; adopted daughter, Valori (Jasson) Chapman; and other family members and friends.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Yvonne Buschkopf.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, Nov. 8, from 1 p.m.-2 p.m., at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Juneau, Wis. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church.

A private interment will take place.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, Juneau, is serving the family.