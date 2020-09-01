Sugden, Cicely A.

PORTAGE - Cicely A. Sugden, age 83, of Portage, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Dells. Cicely, daughter of Waldermar and Hermina (Carlin) Nimmow, was born May 8, 1937, in Ableman. She graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1955. On May 15, 1957, she was united in marriage to Gilbert Sugden in Richland Center. Cicely was a wonderful homemaker, making clothes for her family throughout the years. She enjoyed cooking German food, making homemade cinnamon rolls, reading, doing puzzles and embroidery. She had a great love for her family, especially her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Gilbert; children, Lucreeta (Del) Gardner, Nancy (Mark) Miller, James (Vicki) Sugden, William Sugden, Bert (Edna) Sugden, Rosalin (Ken) Harding, Jennifer (Brian) Gunder; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dora Peterson, Norman (Connie) Nimmow, Donald Nimmow, Sigfried Nimmow, Valera (Don) Zamzow, Faith (Robert) Jackson, Herman (Colleen) Nimmow, Rosalin (James) Jackson; sister-in-law, Ginny Nimmow; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brenda Sugden; brothers, Waldermar and Edmond Nimmow; sisters-in-law, Esther, Barbara and Carol Nimmow; and her brother-in-law, Warren Peterson.
A family graveside service will be held at Rock Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
