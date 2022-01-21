Sugden, Gilbert F.

BARABOO—Gilbert F. Sugden, age 86 of Baraboo passed away peacefully at

Our House Assisted Living in Baraboo. Gilbert, son of Albert and Minnie (Shephard) Sugden was born Sept. 27, 1935. On May 15, 1957 he was united in marriage to Cicely Nimmow in Richland Center; she preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 2020. He retired from Swanson Canteen in Madison in 1997. In his free time he enjoyed pigeon racing, driving tractors and playing cards.

Survivors include his children, Lucreeta (Del) Gardner, Nancy (Mark) Miller, James (Vicki) Sugden, William Sugden, Bert (Edna) Sugden, Rosalyn (Ken) Harding, Jennifer (Brian) Gunder; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Sugden; sisters-in-law, Karen Sugden, Ann Sugden as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cicely; his daughter, Brenda; an infant brother as well as brothers, Raymond and John; sisters, Jenivie and Joyce.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gilbert will be buried next to his wife at Rock Springs Cemetery. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.