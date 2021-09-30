Sullivan, Janice Marie (Chlebowski)

WAUPUN - Janice Marie Sullivan (nee Chlebowski), a dear, sweet child of her Creator God, transitioned to eternal life on Sept. 28, 2021, at home with family by her side. She was born on Nov. 8, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wis. Jan was a woman of great Faith and a truly committed disciple of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Faith, family and caring for others were the priority in her life, and she demonstrated these values in so many ways with home, church and community involvement.

Jan was a graduate of Mercy High School in Milwaukee and attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Jan was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for 50 years, taught religious education for 30 of those years, and was currently chairperson of the Christian Formation Committee. She was the "laundry lady" for the church, a money counter and served on the funeral committee for many years.