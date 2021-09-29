Sullivan, Janice Marie (Chlebowski)

WAUPUN - Janice Marie Sullivan (nee Chlebowski), a dear, sweet child of her Creator God, transitioned to eternal life on Sept. 28, 2021, at home with family by her side. She was born on Nov. 8, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wis. Jan was a woman of great Faith and a truly committed disciple of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Faith, family and caring for others were the priority in her life, and she demonstrated these values in so many ways with home, church and community involvement.

Jan was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for 50 years, taught religious education for 30 of those years, and was currently chairperson of the Christian Formation Committee. She was the "laundry lady" for the church, a money counter and served on the funeral committee for many years.

Jan was employed as a CNA by the Christian Home for 27 years and volunteered at the facility for many years beyond her retirement. She was an avid reader and believed most strongly that reading skills were foundational for learning success. She promoted that belief through her employment as a teacher's aide in the Waupun School District, both in second grade and the early childhood program, as well as by serving as a member of the Waupun Public Library Board, a position she currently held. She enjoyed her quiz programs and anything that challenged her intellect. Her memory and power of recall were notable features of her character.