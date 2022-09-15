July 24, 1976—Sept. 10, 2022

OCONTO FALLS—Summer Marie Duncan, 46, of Oconto Falls, WI, passed on Sept. 10, 2022. She was born to James Duncan and Arlene Duncan in Hastings, MN on July 24, 1976. Summer graduated from Baraboo Senior High in 1994.

She served her country for 1 year as an Aerographer in the US Navy at Naval Station Guam. She was Honorably discharged in 1996.

She was a professional job hopper, but she really enjoyed jobs in the customer service industry. Most recently she started a business transporting dogs across the country to unite them with their families.

Summer was very outgoing and friendly and a very loving person. She loved animals and volunteered many hours to local humane shelters. She considered herself a mother to her dogs: Ginger, Abby and Bruno.

Summer was preceded in death by her father, James. Survivors include her son, Jacob Duncan; mother, Arlene Duncan of Oconto Falls, WI; brother, Chris (Tiffani) Duncan of Oconto Falls, WI; and nephews and nieces: Brielle Soelle, Deyton Duncan, McKenna Duncan, Madisyn Duncan, and Dawson Duncan.

Funeral services will be held at the Rowe Funeral Home in Frederic, WI on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM followed by the service at 11:00 AM. Summer will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Frederic following the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rowe Funeral Home, www.rowefh.com.