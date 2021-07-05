Summers, Marvin G.

Marvin was born in Sioux City, Iowa to Fred and Lorine (Eldridge) Summers. They later moved to Wisconsin where he called home. Marvin held many careers throughout his life. He was a medic in the U.S. Air Force, a chef at several different restaurants, and finally retired from the industrial/manufacturing field. He loved nature, animals, especially bird watching, music (jazz), art, cooking, traveling the world and meeting people from all walks of life. He shared his experiences and told stories to all who listened. He loved to joke, tease and have a good time with anyone and everyone. Marvin was a social butterfly, liked by many, yet an independent person who enjoyed his personal time. He was also known for his kind and compassionate spirit.