Summers, Marvin G.

BARABOO—On Friday, June 25, 2021, Marvin G. Summers, father of three children and two grandchildren passed away at the age of 71.
Marvin was born in Sioux City, Iowa to Fred and Lorine (Eldridge) Summers. They later moved to Wisconsin where he called home. Marvin held many careers throughout his life. He was a medic in the U.S. Air Force, a chef at several different restaurants, and finally retired from the industrial/manufacturing field. He loved nature, animals, especially bird watching, music (jazz), art, cooking, traveling the world and meeting people from all walks of life. He shared his experiences and told stories to all who listened. He loved to joke, tease and have a good time with anyone and everyone. Marvin was a social butterfly, liked by many, yet an independent person who enjoyed his personal time. He was also known for his kind and compassionate spirit.
Marvin is survived by his children Eric, Candy and Dusten (son-in-law), Randy and Marie Antoinette (daughter-in-law), his two grandchildren, Kiana and Nolan, his cat, Sassy, and several family members and friends.
A visitation with his children will be held at the Donahue Apartments, 227 1st Avenue, Baraboo, WI, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 2 to 5 o’clock p.m.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)