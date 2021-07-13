 Skip to main content
Summerton, Clarence F. "JR" Jr.
Summerton, Clarence F. "JR" Jr.

PORTAGE - JR Summerton, age 83, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 2, 2021, after having health problems caused by the chronic lymphocytic leukemia he had had for several years.

He was a hard worker and a dedicated family man. He was a lifelong farmer, plus truck driver, contractor, and more.

JR was born at home, near Oxford, to Clarence C. and Geneva (Galbraith) Summerton on April 16, 1938. He married Helen Topping on June 25, 1961. In addition to his wife of 60 years, he is survived by his daughters, Jackie and Jan Summerton; and his grandchildren, Denel and husband, Elias, plus Beth and fiancé, Wyatt.

At his request, there will be no formal funeral service. Fond memories of him will remain in our hearts forever.

Memorials in JR's memory are appreciated to the American Cancer Society.

Please share your memories at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.

Informed Choice Funeral

