Sumnicht, Robin L.

PORTAGE – Robin L. Sumnicht, age 56, of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Montello Care Center.
Robin Sumnicht was born on Oct. 1, 1965, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Carol Dieckow and Robert "Bob" Wieshoff. Robin enjoyed doing word searches, making bracelets, listening to music, and coloring. She loved to read, especially books that were about the Amish. She also enjoyed going to church on Sundays.
She is survived by her daughters, Tabatha Drew and her boyfriend, and Tiffany Drew; her mother, Carol; her stepchildren, Brenda Carey, Robert Drew, and Tammi Pings; her brothers, Fred, Randy and Junior; her sister, Suzie; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; and her sister, Kathy.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com).
The family would like to thank the staff at the Montello Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for their care and support.
