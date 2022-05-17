Susan A. Dassler

Susan was born on July 6, 1948, in Horicon, the daughter of John and Eleanor (Bassett) Stankiewcz. She graduated from Horicon High School. Susan was united in marriage to Frederick Dassler on November 23, 1979. She was a long-time employee at Richelieu Foods in Beaver Dam. She loved spending time with family, especially around the holidays. The 4th of July was her favorite celebration, where she enjoyed setting off fireworks in the driveway for the entire neighborhood to enjoy. She was a “professional” shopper and was continually coming up with new ways to remodel each room in the house. She relished the annual summer vacations to Door County which included golf and endless shopping. After retirement, she cherished the opportunity to volunteer in a kindergarten classroom in the Beaver Dam School District and was an avid member of the Red Hat Society. She also enjoyed gardening, word searches and watching HGTV.