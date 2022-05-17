July 6, 1948—May 13, 2022
BEAVER DAM—Susan A. Dassler, age 73, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Beaver Dam Remembrance Home.
Susan was born on July 6, 1948, in Horicon, the daughter of John and Eleanor (Bassett) Stankiewcz. She graduated from Horicon High School. Susan was united in marriage to Frederick Dassler on November 23, 1979. She was a long-time employee at Richelieu Foods in Beaver Dam. She loved spending time with family, especially around the holidays. The 4th of July was her favorite celebration, where she enjoyed setting off fireworks in the driveway for the entire neighborhood to enjoy. She was a “professional” shopper and was continually coming up with new ways to remodel each room in the house. She relished the annual summer vacations to Door County which included golf and endless shopping. After retirement, she cherished the opportunity to volunteer in a kindergarten classroom in the Beaver Dam School District and was an avid member of the Red Hat Society. She also enjoyed gardening, word searches and watching HGTV.
Susan is survived by her husband, Frederick Dassler; daughter Nicole (Jim) Pitzlin; son Nate (Cara) Dassler; grandchildren: Natalie Krezinski, Ethan Krezinski, Breelyn Dassler, and Kenslie Dassler; sister Jill (Bob) Schumacher; brother Tom Stankiewcz; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law: Arthur and Harriet Dassler; brother-in-law Dayton (Patricia) Mortenson and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Susan will take place on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:30 p.m.
The family would like to send special thanks to the staff of the Beaver Dam Remembrance Home and Hillside Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.
If desired, memorials in Susan’s name may be directed to Hillside Hospice.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)