July 16, 1946—Sept. 11, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Susan C. “Sue” Andler, age 76, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Susan was born on July 16, 1946 to Thomas and Florence (Powers) Daley in Columbus.

She was married to John O. Andler on June 7, 1975 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Town of Elba and together raised three children.

To know Susan was to know how much fun she was, how much she loved to laugh, and if the laugh was really good—how her eyes twinkled when she did so.

One of the highlights of her year was St. Patrick’s Day, and some of her best friends enjoyed celebrating it with her for decades. Susan also loved a great bartender and tavern chatter over a gin martini. She really just loved people—her love for her friends and family was unending.

Susan was filled with creativity. For many years she expressed it through selling hand-painted creations at craft sales at her home. She also proudly helped to create the Sugar Plum Fair, a parish-wide craft sale that, for many years, was a hugely successful fundraiser for St. Jerome’s.

Above all else, Susan loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She and her husband, John, were true partners in life and love. They met in 6th grade, dated in adulthood, were married 47 years, and she loved John with every bit of her whole heart.

Susan found immense joy raising three children. She had all the time in the world for them, and her love was endless. She delighted in talking with them daily and hearing the tales of the day—no detail was too small or ever forgotten.

Her world was filled with great sorrow when her son, John Thomas, passed away in 2021. Susan was grateful that she had two wonderful sons-in-law that melded right into the family as if they’d always been there.

The one thing she loved the most of all was being a grandmother. Her relationships with her beloved grandchildren brought her pure joy and seeing or talking to them was always the best part of her day.

Sue is survived by her husband John of Beaver Dam; two daughters: Beth (Rob) Jens of Beaver Dam and Sarah (Grant) Frautschi of Madison; two grandchildren: Natalie and Jack Jens; one sister, Ann Ferguson of Brookfield; one brother, Joseph (Nancy) Daley of Wauwatosa; brother-in-law, Mike Kauth of Mesa, AZ; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son John Thomas in 2021; sister Ellen Kauth; brother-in-law Sheldon Ferguson.

A private family memorial mass will be held at a later date with inurnment at St. Columbkille Cemetery.

A special thanks to the exceptional staff at Hillside Hospice.

Memorials may be directed to Hillside Hospice or St. Jerome Church Endowment Fund.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with Sue’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.