PORTAGE – Susan H. Hayes, age 84, of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Our House in Portage.
Susan was born on August 23, 1934 in Wabasha, Minnesota, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Fleis) Wohlwend. She married Philip Hayes on November 13, 1954 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage. Susan enjoyed crafts and was always up for a game of Euchre. She often volunteered her time helping with events at the Briggsville American Legion.
Susan was a member of the Red Hat Society, her card club, the Lewiston Homemakers Club, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage.
She is survived by her children, Donald (Barbara) Hayes, of Greenville, Philip (Tamara) Hayes, of Peoria, AZ and Thomas Hayes, of Portage; eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Philip Hayes, her sons, Kenneth Hayes in 1973 and Peter Hayes in 2017.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding.
Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church. The PFLENZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 2825 Hunters Trail, Portage, WI 53901.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Our House in Portage and to Agrace HospiceCare for their care of our mother.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)