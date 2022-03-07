MAYVILLE—Susan H. (Schraufnagel) Wiese, 85, of rural Mayville, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2022, at Sage Meadow Memory Care in Fond du Lac, WI, with her family at her side.

Susie was born on October 18, 1936, in the Town of LeRoy, the oldest daughter of Andrew P. and Mary P. (Feucht) Schraufnagel. She attended Lomira Public Schools. On June 30, 1956, she was united in marriage to Donald I. Wiese at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy. Together, they raised five wonderful children.

Susie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister. She cherished the time spent with her family. She loved to sew, crochet and do various craftwork. Her large garden is where you could find her every spring through fall, canning almost everything she grew to feed her family. She looked forward to the fall of each year so she could pick hickory nuts, then spent the winters cracking and preserving nuts for many people.

Susie worked at Kollman’s Korner in LeRoy almost 40-years as a waitress and also baking her famous pies. She loved her children dearly and always made time to bake something special for them, even as adults. She enjoyed teaching her grandchildren how to garden, can and preserve, cook, bake and play games. Taking the grandchildren along to local farmer’s markets, selling garden produce is something the grandchildren will all remember as some of their favorite memories of time spent with Grandma and Grandpa. Known as “GG” to her great grandchildren, she adored the little ones and loved to hug them and listen to their stories.

Susie was a woman of great faith, faith she celebrated as a lifelong member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy. Singing in the church choir filled her with pride. She especially loved singing for church funerals – her last opportunity to honor a fellow church member. Susie and Don loved to play BINGO together and she continued playing with friends after Don passed away in 2016 (always hoping to win the big one!).

Susie leaves behind her five children, who she was so proud of: Don (Joan) Wiese, Cheryl (Scott) Strook, Glenn (Darlene) Wiese, Duane (Sue) Wiese and Charlene (Aaron) Rauls. She was blessed with 16 wonderful grandchildren, Kathryn (Kurt) Hintz, Carrie (Nick) Tibbott, Colleen (Andy) Giese, Miranda (Dustin) Beck, Aleana (Ryan) Rodig, Cody (Sara) Strook, Mitchel (Faith) Wiese, Darren (Gabrielle) Wiese, Jessica (Nick) Palm, Weston (Genna Andreae) Wiese, Brandon (Rachael) Wiese, Aaron (Erica) Wiese, Cayden (Elizabeth Vang) Wiese, Cassie Immel, Kayla (Tim) Simon and Kyle Immel. Seeing her 23 great-grandchildren always brought a smile to her face. Susie is further survived by her siblings: Kenneth (Theresa) Schraufnagel, Ruth (Wayne) Margelofsky, Dorothy (Dick) Fink, Andrew (Bonnie) Schraufnagel and Arlene Pierog. She is also survived by her in-laws, Dorothy Loest, Ed Wiese, Alfred (Arlene) Wiese, Eugene (Mary) Wiese, Chuck (Darlene Bintzler) Wiese, Marcella (Marvin) Klemp, Margaret Brandl and Alvin (Pennae) Wiese. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

In addition to her husband, parents and In-laws Alvin H. and Alma E. (Kollmann) Wiese, Susie was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Schraufnagel, and other relatives.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding on March 10, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Susie’s family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. A private family inurnment will take place at St. Andrew’s Cemetery, LeRoy, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Sage Meadow Memory Care in Fond du Lac, WI, as well as Preceptor Hospice for the loving, compassionate, attentive care they provided Susie in her final days.

Proverbs 31:31: “Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.”

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.