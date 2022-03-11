Sept. 15, 1945—March 6, 2022

MADISON—Susan J. Clifford, 76, died at home Sunday, March 6, 2022. Susan was born to Ray and Dorothy (Bohlman) Schlueter on September 15, 1945, in Watertown, WI. Susan married Gene Clifford on September 25, 1965, in Madison.

She was raised in Juneau and attended St. John Lutheran School and Juneau High School, where she graduated as Valedictorian of her class at both schools. She attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, earning her undergraduate and graduate degrees in Education.

Susan then worked for several years at the UW School of Education, primarily as a Publications Editor but also as an academic assistant involving several educational areas. But the main focus of her career was as a teacher for 25 years in the Verona Area School District, teaching mostly math, but also science, history and social studies in the middle school. Her service was widely recognized with numerous awards and honors.

Upon retirement, she continued to busy herself with a broad range of pursuits. Among other things, these included writing, exercise and dance classes, golf, voracious reading, following her favorite sports teams, movies, playing catch, music including playing her classical guitar, working her flower gardens, vacations with her husband to Wisconsin’s North Woods and Door County, ample and quality time with her friends and family. Especially her daughter, Cathleen, and grandson Max.

Susan was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Madison for 55 years, where she served as a religion class educator, teenage youth recreational and discussion group counselor, and served four terms on the Parish Council.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Susan is survived by her husband, Gene; daughter, Cathleen (John) Clifford-Cordes, Golden Valley, MN; grandson, Max Clifford, Golden Valley, MN; brother Tom (Marsha) Schlueter, Green Lake, WI; and sister, Sally Lovshin, Monona, WI; as well as nieces and nephews, extended family and relatives, and many wonderful friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lade Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Rich Litzau O.P. presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held at church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass.

In lieu of flowers, Susan would prefer contributions to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434

Please share memories at