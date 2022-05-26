June 28, 1949—May 24, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Susan K. Perkins, age 72, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully while surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville.

There will be a graveside service at St. Patrick Cemetery in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Susan Kay Jarogoske was born on June 28, 1949, in Beaver Dam, WI, to Joseph “Bud” and Rose (Lockwood) Jarogoske. She was united in marriage with James Perkins at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Sue had the most uplifting and kind personality and could make a bad day good with just conversation. She worked as a waitress at several different restaurants in Beaver Dam over the years, with her passion being at “The Cozy Counter” her family’s restaurant in Beaver Dam. She developed many friends just by pouring a cup of coffee. Sue was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother, great-grandmother, as well as a great friend.

Sue is survived by her husband, James Perkins, of Beaver Dam; children: James (Jodie) Perkins, and Kellie Perkins, both of Beaver Dam; her grandchildren: Sydnee and Christopher Perkins, Kera Stibb, Colton Marshall, and Kaden Perkins; great-granddaughter, Erin Perkins; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Rahn; and brother, Rick Jarogoske.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Generations Hospice who took amazing care of her in the past year and her final moments. Also, to Crossroads Care Center in Mayville, Sue’s home away from home for the past two years, we will be forever grateful.

