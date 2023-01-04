Susan Ludtke

June 10, 1959—Jan. 2, 2023

JUNEAU—Susan Marie Ludtke, age 63, of Juneau passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at The Meadows of Fall River Assisted Living.

There will be a memorial gathering at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial for Susan will follow at church on Friday beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. Inurnment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Juneau.

Susan was born on June 10, 1959 in Elgin, IL, the daughter of Peter and Charlene (Van Kirk) Hardt. Susan was united in marriage with Stuart Ludtke on September 14, 1984 in Juneau. She worked her whole life putting others first.

Susan worked tirelessly as a Nurse at Clearview for many years, as a Juneau EMT for over 27 years, and also taught CPR classes to countless people in the community.

She was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon where she taught CCD. Susan loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping with her family. She loved to swim and liked crafts. Susan always looked forward to the holidays and the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her husband Stuart of Juneau; her sons: Joseph Ludtke of Beaver Dam, Anthony (Kristen) Ludtke of Nashotah, and Zach (Samantha) Ludtke of Kaukauna; her siblings: Mitch (Sue) Hardt of FL, Pam (Mike) Buske of Clyman, Mary Hardt of Juneau, and Steve (Laurie) Hardt of FL; her grandchildren: Kinsley, Emersyn, Kaisyn, Addilyn, Tamsyn, Amelia, Cecilia, and Rosalia; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Susan was preceded in death by her parents and her son, David.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com