REEDSBURG - Susan M. Halbach, age 59, of Reedsburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the SSM Health Hospice House in Baraboo. She was born on June 1, 1960, in Fond du lac, Wis., the daughter of James M. and Virginia C. (Berger) Halbach. She was employed by Central Wisconsin Community Action Council for 25 years meeting her closest friends there.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia.
Susan is survived by her father, James Halbach of North Freedom; children, Alex Halbach of Reedsburg, Mitchell Halbach-Cabrera of Reedsburg, and Annie Halbach-Cabrera (Nick Licitar) of Madison; sisters, Wendy (Brian) Hakala of Wisconsin Dells and Michelle Baxter of Portage; nephew, Dylan Baxter (fiancée, Kristin); and niece, Taylor (Cody) Woodruff; along with other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Susan Halbach will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. noon until the time of the service. Memorials of remembrance may be made to SSM Hospice House of Baraboo.
The family would like to thank the staff at CWCAC for all the patience and understanding, and to SSM Hospice House of Baraboo for all the care given to Susan.
