KING WILLIAM, VA—Susan M. Martin, 65, passed away after a short illness on January 30, 2022. She previously was a resident of Beaver Dam, Fox Lake, Sun Prairie and Lodi, WI, as well as Massachusetts but most recently King William, VA.

For much of her professional life she was a real estate title manager, retiring in 2019 to pursue a more leisurely lifestyle. She was an avid shopper and enjoyed flea markets, thrift stores, fishing, traveling, movies and visiting friends and family. She was involved in animal rescue and adopted many senior dogs. Her good humor was infectious and was an extremely kind soul.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband, John Martin and parents: William and Jeanette (Schultz) Giese.

She is survived by her daughter, Ryan Casey (Karen) and son, Ben Casey (Kim); sisters: Chris Hall (Alan) and Linda Firestone; grandchildren: Jonathan, Jesalyn and Jordan Casey; great-granddaughter, Annaliese; nieces: Jennifer Williams (Jack), Rebecca Parker and numerous relatives and friends. Her precious miniature schnauzer, Tinkerbelle, is still waiting for her to return home.

A memorial service will be held in Wisconsin at a later date. Inurnment will be private. Memorials may be made to Somersett Cottage Poodle Rescue c/o Carol Michaud, 3819 Hunt Manor Dr., Fairfax, VA 22033.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory, Hayes, VA.