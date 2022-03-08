Feb. 23, 1959—March 3, 2022

COLUMBUS—Susan M. “Sue” Droessler, age 63, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 3, 2022, with her family around her. She was born on February 23, 1959 to David and Joyce (Slaney) Williams in Dodgeville. She was married to Terrence Droessler at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus on April 27, 1985 and together had three children. Sue was the office manager for her husband’s Chiropractic practice in Columbus, and then the office manager for Van Go Taxi in Waunakee.

Sue is survived by her husband Terry of Columbus; children: Melina (Steve) Hanson of Madison, Gavin Droessler (Sarah Stinski) of Wauwatosa, Maeve Droessler of Madison; grandson Finnegan Hanson; parents David and Joyce Williams of Mt. Horeb; siblings Rae (Bill) Thousand of Mt. Horeb, Lynn (Dan) McMahon of Mt. Horeb, David Williams of Dodgeville, Patricia (David) Haack of Pine Bluff, Joan Williams of Mt. Horeb, Tom (Beth) Williams of Lake Mills, Jerry (Karie) Williams of Franklin, Gail (Paul) Johnson of Amery, Rich (Mary) Williams of Oconomowoc; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Sue was preceded in death by her two nephews Matt McMahon and Chris McMahon.

Sue’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Agrace Hospice Care for their wonderful care and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 10th at 11:30 A.M., with visitation beginning at 9:30 A.M., at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, Sun Prairie. Rev. Thomas L. Kelley will officiate. Interment will be in Sacred Hearts Cemetery, Sun Prairie.

Memorials can be made to Wisconsin Right to Life or Women’s Care Center.

