Susan R. Larson, 66; Randolph

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RANDOLPH - Susan R. Larson, 66, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Memorial services to celebrate Sue’s life are being planned for July and will take place in both Randolph and Mondovi, Wis.

Sue had been a waitress and bartender for many years. She and Jim proudly owned and operated the Otters Inn in Randolph for over 20 years.

Sue leaves behind the love of her life for 35 years, James “Jim” Otterson of Randolph; two daughters, Bobbi Sue Larson of Missouri, and Nicole “Nicci” Anderson of Madison; step-sons; her mother; sister; two brothers; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of St. Mary’s Hospital for their endless support and care.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. For online condolences, please see www.koepsellfh.com.