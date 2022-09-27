Susan Sutton

July 17, 1955 - Sept. 22, 2022

DALTON - Susan Marnita Sutton, age 67 of Dalton, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home with family at her side.

Susan was born on July 17, 1955, in Columbus, WI, daughter of Edgar and LuElla (Hoffman) Griebenow. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School, Class of 1973.

Susan was united in marriage to Jeffrey Sutton on August 11, 1973, at First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Susan was a dedicated employee at Federal Mogul for 35 years, until her retirement in August of 2021.

She had a love for dogs, especially dachshunds, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with the family. Susan was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with, and caring for, her family and friends.

Susan is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey Sutton of Markesan; two sons: Joe (Lisa) Sutton of Beaver Dam and Josh (Arianna) Sutton of Montello; five grandchildren: Megan, Wyatt, Xavier, Adelina Sutton; and step-granddaughter, Mercedes Chouinard; sisters: Sharon (Eric) Krause of Beaver Dam, Yvonne Wenzel of Peshtigo and Marnita Ross of Six Mile, SC; mother and father-in-law, Ron (Carol) Sutton of Markesan; brothers-in-law: Steven (Shelly) Sutton of Park Falls, Brett (Terri) Sutton of Princeton and Greg (Maya) Sutton of West Bend; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Ralph Speelman, Roy Bleifuss, Boyd Wenzel and Steve Ross.

A visitation for Susan will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Markesan Community Funeral Home, 868 North Margaret Street, Markesan, WI.

A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Markesan Funeral Home with Chaplain David Borton officiating.

