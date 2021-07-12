 Skip to main content
Sutfin, Donald F.
Sutfin, Donald F.

PORTAGE—Donald F. Sutfin of Portage, WI passed away Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at the age of 97.

He is survived by Jean Ann (Little), his wife of 72 years, daughters: Cynthia (John) Dunn and Debra (Rick) Bell.

He was lovingly called “Grandpa Sut” by his three adoring granddaughters: Jennifer (Jason) Brown, Brooke (Pat) Cadigan and Natalie (Ryan) McTier.

He was a very proud great-grandfather to Dawson Johnson, Jake Brown, Samantha Brown, and Kylie Cadigan

Per his request, three will be no visitation or service.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home of Friendship, WI, is assisting the family.

