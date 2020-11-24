Sutter, Carol Marie

WAUNAKEE/MOUNT HOREB - Carol Marie Sutter, age 90, of Waunakee and Mount Horeb, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Noel Manor in Verona.

She was born on Dec. 5, 1929, in Lansing, Mich., the daughter of Warren and Margaret (Schumacher) Holmes. Carol was a child of the Great Depression, and her family lived in numerous locations throughout Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin during her childhood years. She graduated from Marshfield High School and moved with her family to Belleville.

She married Glenn Sutter on Oct. 17, 1953, at St. Mary's of Lourdes Catholic Church, Belleville. Carol and Glenn spent 39 years raising their family and dairy farming in the Town of Perry. Upon retirement in 1992, they moved to Waunakee where Carol lived until December 2019.

Carol was an avid quilter as a member of the St. John's Piecemakers Quilt Guild in Waunakee. She left the following note about her quilting: "When I can't be there, consider yourselves wrapped in love, Mother." In their retirement, Carol enjoyed planning trips and traveling throughout the United States with Glenn.