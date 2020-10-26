 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sutton, Gladys B. "Tish" (Scherbert)
0 entries

Sutton, Gladys B. "Tish" (Scherbert)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON – Gladys B. "Tish" Sutton (nee Scherbert), age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Forest View Manor in Jackson. She was born on Aug. 30, 1926, in Portage, Wis., to Richard and Frieda (nee Kent) Scherbert. Tish enjoyed time with family, playing games, traveling, and boating. She was passionate about her work as a beautician. Tish especially loved her family picnic-time.

Tish is survived by her children, Richard (Christal) Sutton Jr., Kay Sutton (Gus) Statz, Patti Sutton Stauss; grandchildren, Tiffany (Tom) Groman, Lauren (Jules Peterson) Stauss, Andrea (Joe Stern Jr.) Sutton, Ken A. Stauss III, Shane (Rachel) Ebert; great-grandchildren, Tallulah and Thomas Groman and Joseph Stern; and sisters, Della Dumke, Fern Maas, and Betty (Butch) Kottka. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Tish is preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Ken A. Stauss Jr.; granddaughter, Stacy Sutton; great-granddaughter, Daisy Sutton; four brothers, Carl, Ralph, Eddie, Dick; and three sisters, Mary, Clara, and Peg.

A private family service will be held for Tish at a later date.

Sutton, Gladys B. "Tish" (Scherbert)

Gladys B. "Tish" (Scherbert) Sutton

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News