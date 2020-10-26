Sutton, Gladys B. "Tish" (Scherbert)

JACKSON – Gladys B. "Tish" Sutton (nee Scherbert), age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Forest View Manor in Jackson. She was born on Aug. 30, 1926, in Portage, Wis., to Richard and Frieda (nee Kent) Scherbert. Tish enjoyed time with family, playing games, traveling, and boating. She was passionate about her work as a beautician. Tish especially loved her family picnic-time.
Tish is survived by her children, Richard (Christal) Sutton Jr., Kay Sutton (Gus) Statz, Patti Sutton Stauss; grandchildren, Tiffany (Tom) Groman, Lauren (Jules Peterson) Stauss, Andrea (Joe Stern Jr.) Sutton, Ken A. Stauss III, Shane (Rachel) Ebert; great-grandchildren, Tallulah and Thomas Groman and Joseph Stern; and sisters, Della Dumke, Fern Maas, and Betty (Butch) Kottka. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Tish is preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Ken A. Stauss Jr.; granddaughter, Stacy Sutton; great-granddaughter, Daisy Sutton; four brothers, Carl, Ralph, Eddie, Dick; and three sisters, Mary, Clara, and Peg.
A private family service will be held for Tish at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)