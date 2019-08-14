Suzanne M. Piepenbrink, age 73 of Hustler, died on Sunday August 11, 2019 at the Elroy Health Services in Elroy, WI. She was the daughter of Martin and Margaret (Tegmier) Piepenbrink and was born on March 14, 1946 in Chicago Heights, IL.
Suzanne worked at several different factories in her life. She also took care of her parents when they got ill. Suzanne donated a kidney to her sister Sharin, which allowed her to live and extra 12 years.
Suzanne is survived by a brother, Victor Piepenbrink; two sisters, Joyce K. Mniszewski and Theresa A. Kazort; and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by two sister, Gail L. Bachmann and Sharin Smith.
Graveside memorial service will be held on Monday August 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Brewster Cemetery on County Rd A outside New Lisbon. Pastor Robert Gerke will preside. The HARE FUNERAL HOME in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services.
