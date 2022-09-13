WYOCENA—Suzanne “Sue” K. Spear, age 83, passed away peacefully, September 7, 2022 at St. Clare Meadows Assisted Living Center in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Lucille and Robert Mayhew and grew up in Shawano, WI where she graduated from high school.

She then went on to graduate from beauty school where she enjoyed several years of being a Beautician. She worked for the State of Wisconsin Telecommunications Center and then worked many years alongside her daughter, Suzette, and retired from the UW Eye Clinic.

She married Robert Spear April 17, 1982 and they eventually settled in Wyocena. They enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada and dancing. She loved cooking Sunday dinners for her family and was a wonderful cook. She was a Green Bay Packer fan and loved playing Euchre. She really enjoyed hosting Christmas Eve for her family each year where many wonderful memories were made. Her hugs will be missed and her smile forever remembered. We loved her very much.

Sue is survived by her husband Robert Spear; sons: Tom (Norma) Marchant, Craig (Melissa) Marchant; daughters: Kim Marchant and Suzette (Scott) Kersten; she had nine grandchildren: Aaron Shaw, Brandon (Brenda) Doughty, Jason (Brittany) Marchant, Jessica Marchant, Tieranie (Rafael) de la Rosa, Andrea Gratz, Ashley (Derek) Gratz, Dani (Cody) Rupert, Gabby (Evan) Everett; and seven great-grandchildren: Marli, James, Ralphie, Dante, Ruby, Penelope and Aleah. She was preceded in death by her son Jeff Marchant and her parents. Jeff will be laid to rest with his mother.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville with Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. Interment will follow at Wyocena Cemetery with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.