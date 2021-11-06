Swan, Eugene W.

CALAMUS—Eugene W. Swan, 79, of the Township of Calamus passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam with his granddaughter Emily by his side.

Eugene was born on the family farm on May 25, 1942 to Wren and Verna (Banes) Swan. He was a hardworking lifetime farmer. He was very personable and loved to get along with everyone. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Gene dedicated his life to his son, granddaughters and his farm, his whole world.

Gene will be deeply missed by his son Craig (significant other Cindy Bock) Swan of Calamus; his granddaughters, Emily Swan of Stevens Point and Heidi Swan of Iola, Wis.; and his former daughter-in-law, Joe Ann Mason of Wausau. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia in 2014; his sister, Shirley Owens; and his brother, William Swan.

A visitation for Gene will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. A graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery with Gene’s granddaughters Emily and Heidi Swan officiating.