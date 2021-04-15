Switalski, Robert M.

BEAVER DAM - Robert M. Switalski, age 82, of Beaver Dam, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2021, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.

In keeping with Robert's wishes, cremation will take place and there will a celebration of his life at a later date.

Robert Michael Switalski was born on Dec. 27, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wis., to George and Anna (Jurgilanis) Switalski. After graduating Pulaski High School in 1957, he served during the Cuban Crisis in the U.S. Army from October of 1961 until 1963. Robert worked at American Motors, then Kearney and Trecker as a machinist, until his retirement in 2000. He moved to Weslaco, Texas, shortly after retirement and returned to Beaver Dam in 2011. Robert always enjoyed woodworking and would often go to the Beaver Dam Senior Center to play Sheepshead with friends. He spent his summer months as Willow Mills Campground in Rio since 1982.

Robert is survived by his children, Cindy (Tina Chojnacki) Switalski of Milwaukee, Pam Switalski of Chicago, and Christopher (Sue) Switalski of Waukesha; two granddaughters, Rebecca and Nicole; a fiancée, Beverly Wylesky of Beaver Dam; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two half-brothers, Roman and John Blazei.

