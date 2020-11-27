Syens, Gladys "GiGi"

RANDOLPH - Gladys Syens, age 90, of Randolph, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.

Gladys was born on April 2, 1930, in Sanborn, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Katherine (Navis) Elgersma. Her family moved to Wisconsin when she was 11, and a few short years later she met the love of her life, her husband Cliff. On May 28, 1948, she and Cliff were united in marriage and spent 65 year together until his passing.

Gladys worked tirelessly raising six children and working at Educator's Progress Service and Jung's Seed Company, both in Randolph. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She may have appeared quiet on the outside, but her playful, teasing side came out with her grandchildren. She was well-known for her cream puffs, and they were the highlight of every bake sale and potluck. She also enjoyed making pies for family and friends. Gladys was also active in her church, having taught Sunday school for many, many years, and as a member of various "ladies" organizations.