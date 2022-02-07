Okon, Sylvester “Sal” F.

LeROY—Sylvester “Sal” F. Okon, 81, of LeRoy passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on December 3, 1938 in Brown’s Corners to George and Erna (Pilsner) Okon. Sal graduated from Mayville High in 1957.

Sal worked hard to play hard and did so just days before his passing. His passion for hunting was like no other and there was always time to share a story over a cold one.

Sal is survived by his special friend, Judy Cook, LeRoy; his children: Brian (Juanita) Okon of LeRoy; Sheri (Mike) Feucht of Rubicon; his grandchildren: Jessica (Marv Voss) Okon, Jamie Okon, Nikki (Mitch) Wegner, Stephanie (Vince Hoffman) Feucht, Doug (Casey) Feucht; his great grandchildren: Kennedy, Kora, Kenzie, Emma and Henry; his extended family; Chris (Mary Beth) Cook, Michelle “Shelly” (Dwayne “Red”) Eilbes, Lincoln Cook, Kasey (Brock) Hanke and their daughter, Sophia; his brother, Jerome (Pearl) Okon; his sister-in-law, Eunice Okon; former wife, Bonnie Okon and many nieces; nephews and friends. Sal was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: George, Jr. (Evelyn) Okon, Richard Okon, David (Lila) Okon and Art Okon.

Sal’s last request was for family and friends to gather and celebrate his life. We invite family, friends, and those whose lives he touched, to join us Saturday, February 12, 2022. The family will be holding an Open House / Celebration of Life with food and drink from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Mayville Gun Club, W2868 Farmersville Road, Mayville, WI 53050.