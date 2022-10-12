Sept. 3, 1928—Sept. 25, 2022

BARABOO—Sylvia A. Gasiorowski, age 94, of Baraboo, formerly of Chicago and Cicero, IL passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Middleton, WI. Sylvia, daughter of Jozef and Mary Zapala was born Sept. 3, 1928.

She is survived by her grandson, Brent (Chante) Haremza; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Evelyn Golaszewski; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benedict “Benji”, daughter, Debra Adler and seven siblings.

A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.