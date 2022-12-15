May 27, 1921—Dec. 13, 2022

HORICON—Sylvia E. Kreger, age 101 and 7 months, of Horicon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

A private family service will be held.

Sylvia was born on May 27, 1921, the daughter of Ambrose and Lavina (Templar) Bessette in the Town of Maine. She was united in marriage to Melvin M. Kreger on April 21, 1938 in Clyman.

Sylvia was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon. In her spare time she enjoyed shopping, rummaging, cooking, reading, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sylvia is survived by her children; Marc Kreger of Horicon, Randy (Norine) Chouinard of Beaver Dam, and Debbie (John) Moore of Horicon; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Melvin, siblings: Carolyn (Larry) Beyer, Eleanor Stankiewcz, and Kenneth Bassette.

Special thanks to the staff of Rainbow Hospice for the care and support shown to Sylvia and her family.

Memorials in loving memory of Sylvia can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association—www.alz.org.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com