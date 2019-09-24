WAUPUN—Sylvia Schouten, 94, of Waupun, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Christian Homestead in Waupun.
Sylvia was born June 15, 1925, in the town of Alto, the daughter of Elmer and Anes Duven Vande Zande. On Sept. 25, 1946, she married Harold Schouten in Alto. Following their marriage, the couple resided in the town of Alto, where they farmed all their married lives. Sylvia was employed at the Christian Home in Waupun, and Lakeview Nursing Home in Beaver Dam over the years. She was a member of Alto Reformed Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher and Bible Class Teacher, and was a member of Golden Lifers and Ladies Mission Circle. Sylvia was a 4H sewing leader for 20 years. Sylvia and Harold enjoyed traveling together.
Sylvia is survived by her two children, Dennis (Cheryl) Schouten of Waupun and Lillian Schouten of Markesan; three grandchildren, Jon Schouten, Sr. of LaCrosse, Wis., Jeff (Cindy) Schouten of Howard, Wis., and Stephanie (Ben) Budzien of Hawaii; four great-grandchildren, Jonathan Schouten, Jr., Jarred Schouten, Cole Schouten, and Averie Schouten; two brothers, Warren “Bud” (Kay) Vande Zande and Keith Vande Zande; five sisters, Velma Siedl, Delores (Paul) Vande Kolk, Elaine (Bob) Veenhuis, Inez (Don) Bronkhorst, and Judy Vernon; a sister-in-law, Millie Vande Zande; and several nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Schouten; two sisters, LaVerne Henslin and Ellen Sommers; two brothers, Erwin and Merlin “Mike” Vande Zande; and an infant brother.
Services for Sylvia Schouten will be held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Alto Reformed Church, with Rev. Kevin Van Wyk officiating. Burial will take place at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the church from 5 p.m. until the time of service.
Thank you to the staff at the Christian Homestead and Agnesian Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Sylvia. Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information, and to send condolences.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)