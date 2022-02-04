WAUPUN—Sylvie Marie Schulz, daughter of Tyler and Kelsey Riesterer Schulz, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Twinkle, twinkle little star, up in heaven is where you are, flying high and twinkling bright, my guiding star, my shining light, twinkle, twinkle, little star, my perfect angel is what you are.

Sylvie will always be cherished and loved by her parents, Tyler and Kelsey; maternal grandparents, Frank and Jill Riesterer; paternal grandparents: Debra Schulz and Robin Schulz; uncle, Trevor (Alisha) Riesterer; aunt, April (Jon) Schulz; maternal great-grandparents: Gerald and Mary Augustine and Kenneth and Kathleen Riesterer; paternal great-grandparents: Dennis and Betty Michael, Lyman and Carol Schulz, and Jeri Bentler; and many great-aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her great-uncle, Randal Riesterer.

Private family services for Sylvie Marie Schulz will be held February 5, 2022 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with burial to follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun.

A special thank you to Dr. Hansfield, Missy Bille, Melissa Bresser, and Hailey Buteyn.

