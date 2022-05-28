REEDSBURG—On Thursday, February 18, 2021, Syvilla Valera Rego, of Reedsburg, at the age of 89, peacefully passed.
A Celebration of Life and luncheon for Syvilla Rego will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the LaValle Park from 1:30—5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family which will be donated to the Rock Springs Community Center in Syvilla’s name.
A private family burial will be in St. Bridget’s Cemetery, rural Cazenovia, Westford Township.
Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg is assisting with the arrangements.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)