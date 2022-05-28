REEDSBURG—On Thursday, February 18, 2021, Syvilla Valera Rego, of Reedsburg, at the age of 89, peacefully passed.

A Celebration of Life and luncheon for Syvilla Rego will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the LaValle Park from 1:30—5:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family which will be donated to the Rock Springs Community Center in Syvilla’s name.

A private family burial will be in St. Bridget’s Cemetery, rural Cazenovia, Westford Township.

Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg is assisting with the arrangements.