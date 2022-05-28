 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Syvilla Valera Rego

  • 0
Syvilla Valera Rego

REEDSBURG—On Thursday, February 18, 2021, Syvilla Valera Rego, of Reedsburg, at the age of 89, peacefully passed.

A Celebration of Life and luncheon for Syvilla Rego will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the LaValle Park from 1:30—5:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family which will be donated to the Rock Springs Community Center in Syvilla’s name.

A private family burial will be in St. Bridget’s Cemetery, rural Cazenovia, Westford Township.

Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg is assisting with the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News