Taake, Dr. E. Robert "Bob"

APPLETON - Dr. E. Robert "Bob" Taake, aged 87, died recently of natural causes. He was born in Edwardsville, Ill. on Aug. 29, 1932. In 1967, he married Ethel “Dolly” Taake in Beaver Dam, Wis., where they resided until moving to Appleton, Wis. with their family in 1973.

Bob graduated as a medical doctor from the University of Wisconsin - School of Medicine in Madison in 1957. He served as a Family Medical Practitioner in Beaver Dam until 1973. While living in Appleton, he worked as an Emergency Department Physician at St. Elizabeth Hospital (1974 to 1976), St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah (1973 to 1986), where he held the position of Director of Emergency Services (1976 to 1986). From 1974 to 1976, he also acted as Assistant Medical Director at Aid Association for Lutherans in Appleton.

Bob was Director of Occupational Health at Appleton Medical Center, from 1986 to 1996 and during this time he served Medical Director of Emergency Medical Services at Appleton Medical Center, Riverside Medical Center in Waupaca, Clintonville Community Hospital Ripon Medical Center, and New London Family Medical Center. In 1996, he developed Insta Care S.C. in Green Bay before retiring in 2006.