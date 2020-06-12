Tamminga, Bonnie L.

PARDEEVILLE – Bonnie L. Tamminga, age 69, of Pardeeville, passed away into the presence of her Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home after more than seven years battling cancer.
Bonnie was born on August 1, 1950, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Warren Lyle "Bubs" Young and Dorothy Mae Krueger Young. She graduated from Portage High School in 1968 and from UW Stevens Point in 1972. After graduation she taught in the Baraboo School District for 34 years, 33 of them teaching third grade at East School.
Bonnie was married to her husband, Dave, for 47 years and 16 days. She is survived by her husband Dave, her children Meghan and Andrew, her son-in-law Robert Holland, and four grandchildren, Abigail, Judah, Levi, and Ariel Holland, and by two brothers, Joe and Jeff and their children, Tami and Jeremy and Jennifer and Becky. She is also survived by dozens of cousins, and friends too many to mention, from her youth and school and work and church and wherever she went. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Bonnie loved quilting, needlework, art fairs, gardening and working at church, which occupied much of her time after retirement. She also loved watching tennis tournaments on TV.
Private family funeral services will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Rod Armon officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. Social distancing will be observed according to CDC guidelines, and there will be a limit of under 50 people attending at one time. Masks will be required, and will be provided if necessary. If you will be attending, please enter the funeral home from the McFarland Road entrance, and exit by the Wisconsin Street door. Visitation will also be held on Thursday at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)