Tamminga, Bonnie L.

PARDEEVILLE – Bonnie L. Tamminga, age 69, of Pardeeville, passed away into the presence of her Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home after more than seven years battling cancer.

Bonnie was born on August 1, 1950, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Warren Lyle "Bubs" Young and Dorothy Mae Krueger Young. She graduated from Portage High School in 1968 and from UW Stevens Point in 1972. After graduation she taught in the Baraboo School District for 34 years, 33 of them teaching third grade at East School.

Bonnie was married to her husband, Dave, for 47 years and 16 days. She is survived by her husband Dave, her children Meghan and Andrew, her son-in-law Robert Holland, and four grandchildren, Abigail, Judah, Levi, and Ariel Holland, and by two brothers, Joe and Jeff and their children, Tami and Jeremy and Jennifer and Becky. She is also survived by dozens of cousins, and friends too many to mention, from her youth and school and work and church and wherever she went. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Bonnie loved quilting, needlework, art fairs, gardening and working at church, which occupied much of her time after retirement. She also loved watching tennis tournaments on TV.