Tavs, Wayne

WAUPUN - Wayne Allen Tavs, age 89, of Waupun, formerly of Brandon, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home with family at his side.

Visitation for Wayne will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at FIRST REFORMED CHURCH, 422 West Franklin St., Waupun.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at church with Pastor Barry Lang and Pastor John Tilstra officiating. Burial will take place at Brandon Cemetery, with military honors provided by Fairwater-Brandon Post 378 Honor Guard.

You may sign the family's guest book or send condolences online at www.kohlsfh.com.

Kohls Community Funeral Home www.kohlsfh.com