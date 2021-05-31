Taylor, Kenneth A.

PARDEEVILLE—Kenneth A. Taylor, 65, of Pardeeville, passed away very peacefully, gazing across his pond on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, with his loyal dog, Marley, at his feet.

Our dad was born on Oct. 24, 1955, in Madison, the youngest son of Donald and Betty Taylor. He graduated from Madison East High School. On May 17, 1974, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Gale. He was a member of the Pardeeville United Methodist Church, serving the congregation and community faithfully.

Dad was always making himself available to help wherever and whenever there was a need, and will be remembered fondly by everyone he met. He always led by example with lovingkindness and made sure everyone knew of his love for his Savior Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his children, whom he constantly annoyed with horrible dad jokes, Mark (Jennifer) and their children, Willem and Lillian, of Pardeeville, Jon of Portage, and Bekah Lou of Pardeeville; son-by-choice, Kyle (Tammy) and their son, Seth, of Portage; his church family; and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gale; and their son, Luke.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at the PARDEEVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH with Pastor Sergio Tristan officiating. Interment will follow at Marcellon Cemetery. Luncheon is to follow. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.